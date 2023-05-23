N.J. Congressman Pallone To Hold Hearing On AM Radios In Cars

Let this serve as a prime example, that when both of the major political parties work together, all things are possible.

In a big win, The Ford Motor Company has announced that AM radios will be included with all year 2024 model cars.

They had planned to remove them.

There had been a big push to remove AM radios from cars, which is a very bad idea.

AM radios in cars are not like cassette tape players or eight-track tape players of yesteryear.

AM radios are not obsolete and they are a very important part of the emergency alert system.

United States Congressman Frank Pallone, D-NJ-6 will be holding bipartisan hearings with Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), Ranking Member Pallone, Communications and Technology Subcommittee Chair Bob Latta (R-OH), and Subcommittee Ranking Member Doris Matsui (D-CA) in early June on the importance of AM radio installation in new cars

About this, Pallone said:

"It's alarming that some auto manufacturers are considering opting out of installing AM radios in new cars. AM radio plays an essential role in our communities. especially during public emergencies when other alert systems that rely on the electric grid and cellphone networks may not work. I'm looking forward to the Energy and Commerce Committee holding a hearing on this important matter next month. Corporate penny-pinching is not a justification to undermine one of our nation's most reliable public emergency communication networks, and requiring consumers to pay more money for a subscription service to receive AM radio is not an acceptable alternative."

Developing.

What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For?