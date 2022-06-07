Looking to treat yourself to some over-the-top desserts this summer? A new shop in Camden County, NJ could be worth the splurge.



It's called Yummie's Palace, and it's name says it all.

It's located in Oaklyn, and is the sister store to the already established Puddin' Palace. Yep, South Jersey has a place called Puddin' Palace, lol.

It was only about a year ago that LaGracia Givings and Miranda Jordan entered into the 'boutique desserts' business with Puddin' Palace.

And, while Puddin' Palace, on W. Clinton Ave. in Oaklyn, specializes in puddings, cupcakes, cookies, milkshakes, and pies, according to NJ.com, just next door Yummie's will focus on homemade ice cream and snacks, like pretzels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @yummiespalace

I've already got my eyes on Yummie's Birthday Waffles and Cherry Gelati!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @yummiespalace

The owners tell NJ.com that, in the future, they plan to build Yummie's food menu to include sandwiches and other light fare.

Whether you visit Puddin' Palace at 211 W. Clinton Ave, or Yummie's Palace at 213 W. Clinton Ave, your taste buds can't go wrong!

