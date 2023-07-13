New Entertainment Complex Set to Open in South Jersey Saturday

After much anticipation and many delays, Cape Square Entertainment is officially set to open this Saturday at noon.

Located at 3801 Route 9 South in Rio Grande, Cape Square Entertainment promises to be a complex unlike anything else in the area.

Cape Square Entertainment is owned by the same folks who own Harbor Theatre in Stone Harbor, the Tilton Square Theater in Northfield, and Ventnor Square Theater.

While guests will be able to see the latest flicks on their seven state-of-the-art screens, there will be so much more to this first-of-its-kind facility in South Jersey.

Cape Square Entertainment via Facebook Cape Square Entertainment via Facebook loading...

Visitors will be able to bowl on their full-size bowling lanes, practice their swing on their golf simulator, or hang out in their retro arcade and play some pinball or video games.

Cape Square Entertainment via Facebook Cape Square Entertainment via Facebook loading...

In addition to all the family activities, they also offer a full restaurant with adult beverages available after a long day of playing.

Cape Square Entertainment via Facebook Cape Square Entertainment via Facebook loading...

Cape Square Entertainment is the perfect place for the family to visit on a rainy day, or just a day out of the house.

In addition to movies, its believed that they may also play host to lives shows and even major sporting events.

On Wednesday evening, the folks at Cape Square Entertainment gave the community a pretty impressive virtual tour.

Cape Square Entertainment via Facebook Cape Square Entertainment via Facebook loading...

This is the site that was once occupied by a K-Mart.

The 15-acre property was acquired by Cape May County at a bankruptcy auction for 5.75 million dollars in 2018.

Cape May County used space in this center to house its Human Services Department. It also housed the US Veterans Affairs, as well as several county and state offices and several smaller businesses.

Leaping Dolphins and Whales Near Cape May NJ Our friends at the Cape May Whale Watcher Have Shared Some Unbelievable Photos!