Would you consider yourself someone that’s good with money? If you answered “no,” you may want to educate yourself about how to make your money work for you rather than against you.

Get our free mobile app

Plenty of people think they’re financially literate just because they pay bills on time. While paying bills by the due date could definitely be considered a blessing in 2025 considering how expensive life in general is proving to be here in the Garden State, that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re making the best decisions with all the funds in your bank account.

NJ's Financial Literacy Ranking Revealed NJ's Financial Literacy Ranking Revealed - Photo by Natasha Hall on Unsplash loading...

NJ’s Financial Literacy Ranking

New information reveals just how good NJ is with money compared to the rest of the country.

It’s important to point out that this info doesn’t show how the state itself handles money, but how citizens use their own personal funds.

Does most of NJ care about investing? How good are most New Jersey residents about saving? Do people in NJ have decent credit scores?

It turns out, New Jersey residents aren’t just decent at making their money work for them. We happen to fall into the list of the top 10 states in America best with money! There is room for improvement, though.

How Financially Literate Is NJ? How Financially Literate Is NJ? - Micheile henderson on Unsplash loading...

Rich New Jersey

New Jersey comes in at number 10 on the list. That means that most residents at least have some sort of rainy day fund, try to put money away for retirement, and have an interest in learning how to invest.

Chances are, if the cost of living in NJ weren’t so high, maybe we’d be able to invest even more than we already do. The more you invest, the more likely you are to make your hard earned cash work even HARDER for you.

NJ Financial Literacy Ranking - Alexander Mils on Unsplash NJ Financial Literacy Ranking - Alexander Mils on Unsplash loading...

10 New Jersey Jobs That Pay $30+ Per Hour Nobody can survive on less than $60k a year in New Jersey anymore, so it's important to know which jobs you should be searching for that actually pay well. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal