It's no surprise that New Jersey residents are questioning where this state is headed. A new Rutgers-Eagleton poll actually proves it.

According to the survey, 48% of people in the Garden State say that New Jersey is definitely "on the wrong track," with only 39% believing it's going in the right one. That leaves almost 15% unsure. Honestly, I'd have to say that's pretty accurate based on my own thoughts and feelings.

Property taxes on the rise in NJ Photo by Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash loading...

The Affordability Crisis Runs Rampant In NJ

Affordability is anything but a buzzword at this point. It's a growing crisis that's been on the rise since 2020.

From sky-high property taxes to rising rents and basic living costs in general, New Jersey is becoming a place many can no longer afford to stay. Born and bred locals are getting priced out of their own hometowns.

This is especially tough to watch in South Jersey, where working-class families and younger generations are increasingly feeling the squeeze. The market is shifting and not in a good way.

Property Taxes Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

What's Next For New Jersey?

People are frustrated, and rightfully so. New Jersey has a lot going for it: gorgeous beaches, diverse communities, close proximity to places like NYC and Philly, but none of that matters if the average person can't afford to live here.

As the cost of living rises, residents are being forced to ask the question "is staying here even worth it?"

Millennials Moving Out Of NJ Canva loading...

Millennials And Gen Z Have To Leave NJ

To be honest, I've even found myself asking whether or not I can maintain my desired lifestyle within the Garden State on a long-term basis. I'm not asking for too much when I say I want a home with a decent yard and the ability to provide adequately for my future children. I want them to have a better life than I do.

My friends and others like them that were able to purchase a home with help from parents a few years ago are living totally different lives than those of us trying to make ends meet without any sort of help.

It's a sad reality not knowing whether or not you'll have to stay or leave. For those of us completely dependent on just ourselves financially, it's not looking good for our future here in NJ.

