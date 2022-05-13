It's a scary time to be a parent right now.

Not that it's ever NOT terrifying to think about the world in which you're bringing up your kid.

At the present, though, it's a scary time to have a newborn or infant that's dependent on formula. Parents are experiencing little to no inventory available for purchase in most stores. The concern, of course, is that the shortage will get worse before inventory becomes more readily available.

What people are really worried about is price gauging.

So, what can the people of the Garden State do to get ahead of this issue? It may be a little unorthodox, but have you ever heard of a breast milk share?

For any number of reasons, some new mothers are not able to breastfeed their children. Therefore, they have no choice but to turn to formula. Baby's got to eat, after all. Still, if there's no formula to be purchased, what's the baby going to eat?

To all the NJ mamas that are fortunate enough to breastfeed, well, you might've just found your new side hustle. At the moment, that stuff's liquid gold! People are already talking about the idea of locally-based NJ Facebook groups. Quite frankly, it really is a genius solution to the problem. As long as the prices people charge for their breast milk are, at the very least, somewhat reasonable, New Jersey might be able to get a handle on the formula shortage.

If you don't want to use something else like condensed milk, this may be the best option for you to look into. Find someone willing to sell you some of their breast milk. It doesn't seem like baby formula will be readily available to parents anytime soon, so this may be the solution you need.

Source: Facebook

