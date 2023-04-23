This Hole In The Wall Shop Created New Jersey’s Best Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day, and Jersey really takes its breakfast seriously.

Whether you want pancakes, waffles, bagels, or omelets, there's a local diner or hole-in-the-wall spot that has what you're looking for.

But experts are saying they've found the absolute best breakfast sandwich in all of New Jersey.

It's a bold claim, I know.

Especially when you think of all the places around Jersey that have killer breakfast sandwiches.

In the summer, on Friday mornings as a treat, I love walking over to Ryan's Deli in Seaside Heights and grabbing a Pork Roll Egg, and Cheese on a bagel.

It's a staple!

Bakin' Bagels in Ortley is another great place to grab a breakfast sandwich and a cup of coffee.

Of course, the Lacey Diner and Luigi's Deli also have fantastic breakfast sandwiches.

But What New Jersey Sandwich Shop Serves The Best Breakfast Sandwich?

Now, this may be hard to believe but the best breakfast sandwich in Jersey doesn't have any Pork Roll, or Taylor Ham, whichever you call it anywhere near it.

On top of that, in order to get this legendary sandwich you're going to have to make a hike up to Jersey City.

Then again, if it's really that good of a sandwich, it's worth the ride, right?

When you order Jersey's best breakfast sandwich, you'll find it topped with fried chicken, bacon, a fried egg, tomato, ketchup and to top it off, the secret ingredient garlic aioli.

According to Love Food, the Breakfast Schnitzel is the best breakfast sandwich in Jersey, I mean it does look delicious.

You can find it at Mordi's Sandwich Shop in Jersey City, located at 320 Communipaw Ave.

Mordi's Sandwich Shop started off as a food truck and morphed into the shop it is today.

If you want to stay closer to home for breakfast, here are some of the best places to grab a breakfast sandwich near Ocean County.

