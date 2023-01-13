Look, New Jersey’s Best All you Can Eat Brunch Spot Has Been Revealed

New Jersey's best all-you-can-eat brunch has been revealed, and with a state that's so passionate about its breakfast foods and brunches, I'm curious as to what you think.

Brunch in New Jersey is about as much a staple as pork roll egg and cheese on a bagel, pizza, or fresh seafood or Italian food.

When someone asks if you want to do brunch it's not so much a question of yes or no, but more so a question of where.

You have places like Dockside, MeeMom's, Shut Up and Eat, The Brunch Spot, and the Cracked Egg Cafe just to name a few around Ocean County.

But who would you say has the absolute best brunch in all of New Jersey?

It's a tough question, but the experts at Love Food believe they may have found New Jersey's number-one spot for brunch.

Before we get to the garden state though, let's look at the best brunch spots in our neighboring states New York, and Pennsylvania.

Best Brunch In New York

If you're looking for the best brunch in NYC you'll have to go to the Turkish Kitchen.

For less than thirty bucks you can choose an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet that features all the trimmings.

Best Brunch in Pennsylvania

In my former home state, the best brunch spot was voted to be the Shady Maple Smorgasbord.

I've been here several times, and let me tell you; it's one of the best buffets I've ever been to; breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner they've got it all from Prime Rib to Pancakes to hot coffee and iced slushies.

But What's The Best All You Can Eat Buffet In New Jersey?

Not surprisingly it's by the Jersey Shore, and after a long night out on the town either catching a show or trying your luck on the casino floor, this place would hit the spot.

Love Food voted the Borgata Casino's all-you-can-eat buffet as one of the best in the entire state.

Granted with how much money flows through that building I'm not surprised they can put out a decadent buffet, and for $29.99 it's not a bad deal.

It features a custom bagel sandwich bar, as well as all the cannolis and gelato you can handle.

What's your favorite brunch spot?

