New Jersey’s Best Mac And Cheese Is Found In This Unsuspecting Restaurant

Let's talk about mac and cheese.

It's gooey, delicious, and can be more than just a side dish depending on how you make it!

Throw some buffaloe sauce and smoked chicken in the pot with your craft mac and cheese and before you know it you've got a dinner everyone can get on board with!

That being said, if you don't feel like cooking your own mac and cheese, some of the best mac in the country can be found in Jersey.

Now, it's no surprise that New Jersey has some amazing places to get mac and cheese.

A while back I told you about some of the best mac and cheese near the Jersey Shore and it's right in Point Pleasant.

It's totally worth a trip.

But have you ever wondered who has the best mac and cheese in the entire state of New Jersey?

Fortunately, there are experts out there to help us determine where to go for the best mac around.

It's no surprise that the best mac and cheese in Jersey is served up at a restaurant well-known for its southern-style comfort food.

Fried chicken, smoked ribs, brisket, and catfish are just a few things you'll find on their dinner menu.

But what you'll really want to order is the mac and cheese.

It's topped with four different types of cheeses, has a crispy crust, and is cooked in a cast iron skillet.

I mean, just look at this cheesy goodness!

According to Love Food, the best mac and cheese in New Jersey can be found at Emma's in Jersey City.

Located at 4 Path Plaza in Jersey City, they do lunch, dinner, and brunch!

Where do you think the best mac and cheese in New Jersey can be found?

There's a ton of great mac and cheese spots around jersey though! When celebrating National Mac and Cheese Day, these are 10 of the most mouthwatering options South Jersey has to offer!