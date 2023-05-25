The Best Pasta Dish In New Jersey Is One Of The Best In The Country

If you had to pick a state food for Jersey, what would it be?

Pizza immediately comes to mind, it's hard to go more than a few feet in the Garden State without running into a spot that sells some delicious pizza.

I'd also think bagels.

Baked fresh daily, Jersey is pretty well known for its bagels.

A third food comes to mind, and it may be one of the most popular foods in New Jersey, and there's so much you can do with it.

Photo by Danijela Prijovic on Unsplash Photo by Danijela Prijovic on Unsplash loading...

Pasta.

Whether you like angel hair, ravioli, manicotti, linguine, farfalle, or bow tie, pasta is a staple in Jersey.

It makes for a good lunch food, dinner, or if you need something quick and easy you can whip up some mac and cheese!

Italian food is huge in Jersey, so when I throw the question out there asking who makes the best pasta dish in the state, I'm sure it'll rustle some feathers.

Everyone has their favorite spot, right?

I think the Crab's Claw Inn has some of the best Lobster Ravioli around.

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash loading...

I've heard that Ebby's in Seaside Park is also a really good spot for all things Italian, but especially their pasta.

Even in Newark, Mercato Tomato Pie has gotten accolades for its out-of-this-world, delicious pasta.

But Where Do You Go In New Jersey For The Best Pasta Dish Around?

It's a restaurant that's well-known for its wide range of Italian food, but what I think makes it unique are all of the different dining rooms.

It's a restaurant that has a main dining room, two party rooms, and a massive backyard area they call 'Al Fresco Dining' which looks really fun.

Love Food ranked the best pasta dishes in each state in the country and claims that if you visit Paisano's in Rutherford you'll be able to order the best pasta dish in New Jersey.

You'll have to order their Pappardelle Rustica.

The pasta is light and perfectly al dente, while the hearty old-style bolognese sauce with a touch of cream has a wonderful depth of flavor. ~Love Food

If that review doesn't do it for you, just check it out for yourself.

That's some good-looking pasta!

Where do you go to get the best pasta in Jersey? Let me know at douglas.buehler@townsquaremedia.com.