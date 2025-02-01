Big bucks: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey
You don't need me to tell you how expensive things are in the great Garden State, and that certainly includes housing.
New Jersey's average home value
According to Zillow, the average home value in New Jersey is around $540,000, which is up 8% over the past year.
And if you are buying or selling a home, they found it goes from being listed for sale to pending in around 23 days. In other words, if you see a house that you really want, you need to pounce on it and assume there will be a bidding war.
Of course, that $540,000 number is an average. It's extremely easy to find a house for sale here that exceeds that number, in some cases by several multiples.
30 cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey
We recently took a deep dive into some real estate data to find the 30 cities in the state with the most expensive homes for sale.
And here's some shocking news: you'll likely need at least a million dollars (and probably a lot more) to even think about moving to any of these spots...
