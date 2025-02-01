Big bucks: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey

You don't need me to tell you how expensive things are in the great Garden State, and that certainly includes housing.

New Jersey's average home value

According to Zillow, the average home value in New Jersey is around $540,000, which is up 8% over the past year.

And if you are buying or selling a home, they found it goes from being listed for sale to pending in around 23 days. In other words, if you see a house that you really want, you need to pounce on it and assume there will be a bidding war.

Of course, that $540,000 number is an average. It's extremely easy to find a house for sale here that exceeds that number, in some cases by several multiples.

30 cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey

We recently took a deep dive into some real estate data to find the 30 cities in the state with the most expensive homes for sale.

And here's some shocking news: you'll likely need at least a million dollars (and probably a lot more) to even think about moving to any of these spots...

LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey using data from Zillow. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New Jersey using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

