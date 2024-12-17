New Jersey Residents More Likely To Die While Crossing The Street

The powers-that-be love to paint this picture of perfect harmony and safety for all people as long as we all follow the law. Time has proven to us all that even though we may follow the law to a "t," those that are charged with upholding it are likely not doing so themselves behind closed doors.

If you ask me, it's all a crock. Obviously, I'm going to follow the laws and continue to live my life as a decent human being. That doesn't guarantee my peace or safety by any means.

Before you call me bitter, just know that I'm onto something.

Take something as simple as making sure you're always crossing the street at a crosswalk. You're less likely to die from someone hitting you with their car, right? Not in New Jersey, you're not, apparently.

New Jersey Pedestrian Fatalities

A new study has revealed that following the law in New Jersey, especially when using marked crosswalks, does not necessarily protect pedestrians from harm or death. While Nevada ranked as the state with the most dangerous marked crosswalks, New Jersey placed among the top five, with 957 pedestrians involved in fatal crashes from 2017 to 2021. Of these, 287, or 29.9%, occurred at marked crosswalks.

So, what gives New Jersey? Sure, we have busy urban areas and people who have a heavy foot, but is that really why so many people get killed just trying to walk across the street? Many pedestrians, while following the rules and walking in designated crosswalks, remain vulnerable due to driver negligence and failure to yield, especially at poorly lit intersections or congested roadways. Do we just need MORE lights and MORE crosswalks? That makes me afraid for NJ's kids, honestly.

A spokesperson from Anidjar & Levine, a Florida-based law firm, commented on the study, stressing that these statistics shed light on the significant risks pedestrians face, even in places where they are supposed to be safest. Obviously, there is a need for increased awareness and better adherence to safety measures by both drivers and pedestrians to reduce these accidents that end in tragedy.

I used to walk home from grade school every single day growing up. It makes me feel lucky to be alive. This is the LAST list I'd ever want to look at, but knowing what I know now, I'm thankful for these tips:

