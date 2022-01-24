Can you believe Valentine's Day is almost here? A website called Pro Mover Reviews generated a national list to highlight the most romantic places to go for Valentine's Day in every state. New Jersey made the list three times! I was wondering if you agree with the spots picked to represent our state...

There are over 150 romantic destinations or activities in the USA named on this list but here are the selections for New Jersey:

Manasquan's Valentine Plunge I wasn't exactly thinking of the equivalent of a cold shower to heat things up for V Day but I see why they picked this activity....it raises money for a super important cause, ALS and it is something selfless and FUN to do with your significant other. Guess what guys...FUN is hot. You can cuddle up after you get out of that icy water too.

Historic Absecon Lighthouse The Historic Absecon Lighthouse is a picturesque lighthouse that offers the perfect backdrop for the vow renewal service they offer over at the Keeper’s Cottage. After, you two love birds can climb to the top of the lighthouse for a breathtaking view of the Atlantic Ocean.

Perth Amboy Valentine’s Day Dinner Cruise I really love this idea. Food turns me on what can I say...also you can marvel at the sunset over the Raritan Bay.

VIP Guest Ticket – $199.00 per person plus tax & fees

with Lobster Bisque Appetizer, Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail, 1 Bottle of Champagne, Chocolate Covered Strawberries, Roses & Dessert

with Plated Pasta Appetizer, Sit Down Dinner Combo Medley of Beef, Chicken, and Fish accompanied by a Vegetable, Potato, and Dessert

If you are traveling, the full list of the most romantic stops in every state is right here.

