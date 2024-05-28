Do you own any animals? Are your fur babies like your children? If you answered "yes" to both of those questions, then you and I are one in the same. My dogs are like my children. I love them both with my entire being. Watching them light up when I come home from work makes all the stress and struggles of the day disappear. They're simply the best.

When looking for a place to live, I could never give them up. If I couldn't find a pet-friendly rental, I'd sleep in my car to keep them close to me. They're my life partners. I couldn't imagine having to part from them.

Unfortunately, here in New Jersey, it's usually a lot more difficult to find a pet-friendly rental compared to other states.

A recent study revealed that New Jersey is one of the worst states to look for a rental if you have dogs. Cats, on the other hand, are a different story. Landlords are much more quick to accept that you and your kitty cat are a package deal than they are if you have a dog.

The experts over at Showsight Magazine have figured out the percentage of rental properties in the USA that happen to be dog-friendly. They then went ahead and ranked each state based on how many could be find in each one.



via GIPHY

So, how did New Jersey make out?

Not great for us dog owners, let's just say that.



via GIPHY

New Jersey landlords hate dogs

The results have placed the Garden State at the 4th worst state in the country for renters with pups. According to Showsight, New Jersey has just over 10,000 rental properties at the moment. Only 1,971 of them explicitly state that dogs are allowed. That means only 19% of the properties allow for you to bring your fur baby along. It could be because dogs may contribute to increased wear and tear on rental properties, requiring more frequent maintenance and repairs. This can be an added expense for landlords. There's also the insurance restrictions and liability issues that some landlords might see as a headache.

showsightmagazine.com showsightmagazine.com loading...

Sadly, that means there's not a lot to choose from for us dog moms and dads, is there? Check out the full survey for yourself HERE.

If you're looking to go on a beach vacay with your dog this summer, here are some awesome places you can stay in Wildwood!

