Authorities across New Jersey continue to search for over two dozen of the state's most dangerous fugitives.

While some of these cases are half a century old, they are still active. Just because decades have passed, that doesn't mean these people got away with committing their alleged crimes.

Some of these cases involve horrific murders, cybercrimes, foreign countries, sexual assaults, prostitution, and more.

If you spot any of these people, do not approach them — they should be considered armed and dangerous.

New Jersey State Police - Photo: NJSP / Canva New Jersey State Police - Photo: NJSP / Canva loading...

KEYSTONE STATE: 10 most wanted fugitives in Pennsylvania

How to help NJ police catch fugitives

If you have any information on any of the fugitives listed below, you can contact the New Jersey State Police at (609) 882-2000, the FBI Field Office in Newark at (973) 792-3000, or the FBI Field Office in Philadelphia at (215) 418-4000.

Here are New Jersey's Most Wanted Criminals Here are New Jersey's Most Wanted Criminals Gallery Credit: Vin Ebenau

Here are the FBI's Most Wanted for Crimes Against Children Gallery Credit: Vin Ebenau

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

New Jersey's most wanted fugitives, most wanted people in New Jersey, Who are New Jersey State Police after, Joanne Chesimard, Francisco Martinez, George Edward Wright, Dong Ting, Bi Hongwei, Wang Lin, Wang Qiang, Diego Alfonso De Leon Mejia, Dennis M. Cunningham, Amir Hossein Nickaein Ravari, Ahmad Khatibi Aghda, Mansour Ahmadi, Angel Gonzalez, Wilfredo Rodriguez, Mallie Monte Evans, Nikolay Almazov Krechet, Andre J. Fleurentin, Kofi Edwards, Hooman Heidarian, Noor Aziz Uddin, Marciano Jimenez Sanchez, Pedro A. Gonzalez, Mujtaba Raza, Mohsin Raza, Mehdi Farhadi, Farhan Ul Arshad