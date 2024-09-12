Results: Hey New Jersey, We Checked Your Google History!

Who or what have you Googled lately?

They know.

When you Google something it's trackable. Some computer somewhere sees what you're doing and logs your Google search.

We have the results.

The most Googled celebrity in New Jersey

An analysis of Google search results by the people at SEO platform Ahrefs looked at what celebrities are the focus of Google searches the most.

They were able to break the numbers down by state.

Here in New Jersey, the most Googled celebrity is Taylor Swift. No surprise there!

Swift was the focus of 300,667 monthly searches in New Jersey.

Second on the list - Taylor's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce.

Rounding out the top 5 searched celebrities in New Jersey are the late actor Matthew Perry, actress Sydney Sweeney, and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Most Googled celebrities in the USA

As New Jersey goes, so does the country. The top 4 celebrity searches in the country matched the top 4 celebrities in New Jersey. The only change in the top 5 was at number 5. The fifth most Googled celebrity in the country is the late country singer Toby Keith.

New Jersey native, actor Bruce Willis, popped up at #27 on the list of most Googled celebrities nationwide.

If you're a fan of famous people, you'll love the actor quiz we have coming up below.

SOURCE: Ahrefs

