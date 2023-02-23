New Jersey Is Getting Its First Dog Friendly Drive Thru Only Coffee Shop

Whether you get a latte, cappuccino, or frappe, or drink it black or with plenty of cream and sugar, coffee is a must-have to start your morning.

At least it is for most of New Jersey.

I know I can't start my day without brewing a pot and drinking a cup or two while watching the news each morning.

Every now and then though, I like to treat myself by going out for coffee.

There are a lot of places around the Jersey Shore that have really good coffee, granted I don't usually get anything fancy; just a cup of joe with a little bit of cream.

Lava Java in Lavallette is one of my favorites.

They've got good coffee, baked goods, and breakfast sandwiches if you want to grab some grub while you drink your latte or coffee.

Bubby's Beanery in Toms River is also really good; they make all of their coffee by pouring boiling water right over the grounds while you wait.

It's delicious.

And of course, I don't think you can talk about coffee shops around the Jersey Shore without talking about Rook.

I've heard nothing but good things about the coffee from here!

Now, the coffee from all of these places is really good but each one of these local spots is missing something; a drive-thru.

There's a new local coffee shop coming to New Jersey that's not only known for its good brews but it's also known for its quick and speedy drive-thru-only service.

What Drive Thru Only Coffee Shop Is Opening Its Frist Location In New Jersey?

As I mentioned, it's a place that's known for its wide variety of coffee choices, and its drive-thru-only service.

The menu includes a salted caramel latte, a chocolate macadamia nut breve, chai teas, espresso shots and yes it also has regular black coffee.

They even sell something called a pup cup, which looks like some dog-safe whipped cream!

Who wouldn't want to take their dog out to get a morning cup of coffee with them?

According to NJ.com the Oregon-based coffee company The Human Bean has announced plans to open its first Jersey location.

Although there's no open date yet, it looks like the new coffee shop will open in Bergen County at 417 Washington Avenue.

While we're waiting for the Human Bean to open, here are some great coffee shops you can check out!

