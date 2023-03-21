Wonder What Is NJ’s Version Of Healthy Living? Calorie Counting

With winter basically out of the way, all Jersey residents can think about is hitting the beach again. Now, we're not quite there yet. The warmer months are still a few weeks away. Still, everybody's ready to get their bathing suits out of storage and hit the beach.

With the thought of summer coming up fast, more and more people are going to become conscious of their bodies. Apparently, that's all New Jersey can think about right now.

According to a recent analysis, the most Googled phrase by people here in the Garden State looking to develop healthier habits is "calorie counting." You know what that means, right? Well, people interested in calorie counting are also usually trying to lose weight. If they're not trying to drop a few pounds, they're at least trying to maintain the weight at which they're currently seeing on the scale.

That's normal for this time of year, wouldn't you say?

There is the argument, however, that calorie counting doesn't necessarily correlate with a healthy lifestyle. Think about it. If you're not exceeding your calorie limit for the day, but you're filling your body with junk, does that make you a healthy person? Most diet and nutrition professionals would say "no."

If you're trying to take your health seriously and get in shape before summer, definitely approach it from an inside-out perspective. Sure, watching how many calories you're eating will definitely help you thin out for the beach by summertime, but lasting effects will only be maintained by putting good foods in your body. If you're working out and eating right, that should remain your focus.

That's what I'm trying to do. I don't want to focus to much on the actual number of calories I'm eating, but rather what I'm actually putting into my body. Better food = better health. No arguments there, right?

