The beginning of May marks International Firefighters' Day. It's the time of year when some of the most important first-responders are to be recognized. If you know a firefighter or have a firefighter within your family, then you know all too well why they deserve this day.

My brother was a volunteer firefighter for many years. He's over 15 years older than me, so I remember many nights where he'd leap out of bed and proceed to barrel down the stairs as he head headed out to the midnight call. His loud stomps down the steps would wake me up out of a dead sleep if the scanner he had in his bedroom didn't do that job first.

He's since retired from firefighting, but that doesn't take away all the work he did and the lives he saved during the years he spent with his department. That's especially true when you consider the fact that he was not getting paid to do it.

Regardless of whether you're paid or not to do the job, thank you for taking on the blazes. If you do happen to be a paid firefighter in the Garden State, well, you should know that there's almost no better place for you to be.

As you are, no doubt, well aware, not every profession is created equal regarding opportunity and pay in this country. Just because you have an important job doesn't necessarily mean you get paid well for it. A lot of that, believe it or not, is due to the state in which you've chosen to live. According to a recent survey, New Jersey comes in as the second best state to be a firefighter in 2022.

According to Zippia.com, New Jersey's average annual salary for firefighting is around $61k with highest 10% earing almost $90k per year. Compared to other states, New Jersey firefighters can do what they do and carry on a decent life. You can check out the complete survey HERE.

Don't forget to thank a firefighter!

