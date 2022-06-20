There's a lot to uncover on this 160-acre lot on Route 537 in Colts Neck, dating back to the 1890s.

The residence itself is 25,000 square feet of luxury.

There is a mile and a half of road on the actual estate. It's massive.

The main level includes a 24-seat formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, lounge, and eight-seat bar, great room, and conservatory.

A grand staircase connects to three levels of the home, in addition to an elevator to all four floors.

The third floor is home to a huge business office, four bedrooms, and a primary suite.

A private staircase takes you to the fourth floor with two en-suite bedrooms, a sitting room, and a dining area.

The home's lower level is where you'll find a 3,500-bottle wine cellar and tasting room, a 12-seat movie theater, a game room, and a fitness center.

At the rear of the main house is a grand pool and spa, summer kitchen, and fully equipped pool house.

There are formal gardens, two stocked ponds, and a courtyard with a six-car garage with a staff apartment.

Then there's behind the house. Wow.

Walk Through This Extraordinary $26 Million Colts Neck Mansion