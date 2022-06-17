Laughter is the Best Medicine with Award-Winning Impersonator (and my former classmate!) – WATCH

John Di Domenico is an Emmy-Nominated Actor, Writer, Comedian, and Best of Las Vegas Impersonator, and yes, a former high school classmate of mine! He has been performing as Austin Powers & Dr. Evil since 1997. John is best known for his Award-Winning Donald Trump impersonation as seen on ABC’s The View’s National Trump Contest & The Laugh Factory’s International Trump Competition. Di Domenico was immortalized as Trump on the Las Vegas Wall of Honor. We have so many laughs and he does an impression or two in this fun, yet insightful conversation about being a comedian on the road, overcoming a speech impediment, and the importance of laughter in our lives.

More about "Johnny D" -

Di Domenico has been performing Trump since 2004 and is the official Trump for Conan O’Brien, Slate’s Trumpcast ), FOX TV’s Let’s Be Real series, Chelsea Handler on Netflix, TBS’ The Heckler, Fox News Redeye, Planet America, Fox & Friends, Randy Rainbow, Glen Beck’s Blaze Network and many more diverse outlets. John has been heard as Trump on The Howard Stern Show, James Corden’s Show, and Stephen Colbert. Di Domenico is also the voice of Trump in the bestselling audiobook The Method to the Madness. John has made hundreds of live appearances as Donald Trump around the globe including the European Parliament in Brussel, London’s famed Dorchester Hotel, The Rainbow Room in NYC, and headlined in Totally Outrageous Brunch at the Sahara/SLS on the Las Vegas Strip. John has appeared as Trump in four feature films, the Fox sketch comedy show “Let’s Be Real”, the 13 episode Awards Winning, Canadian Comedy web series “You Got Trumped: The First 100 Days” and his Amazon Prime special “Fake News: A Trump Story” which he co-wrote. John has made an unprecedented 12 appearances on TODAY Australia and 6 appearances on Britain's #1 rated This Morning. You can see and hear Di Domenico on TikTok with over 6.1 million followers & YouTube with over 20 million views of his own content along with commercials, animated series, voiceovers, virtual reality, apps, and even toys. Di Domenico is the only Trump that has supplied his voice for Trump