It looks like Millville is now home to two current major league baseball players.

Former Millville high school star Buddy Kennedy is being called up to the Arizona Diamondbacks and makes his major league debut tonight against the Minnesota Twins.

Kennedy was drafted in the 5th round of the 2017 draft, No. overall 142, out of Millville High School.

He has been playing second and third base for the Reno Aces, hitting .296 with four home runs and 24 RBI.

Last year, the Millville, NJ native spent time at two levels and combined to hit .290 with 22 home runs, 66 RBI, and 16 stolen bases, between high A and Double-A.

He made a name for himself in the Arizona Fall League, being named the Arizona Fall League's Hitter of the Week back in November, putting him on Arizona's radar.

As a senior at Millville high, Kennedy batted .493 with 24 RBI and six home runs. His junior season was even better, he hit .536 with nine home runs, 37 RBIs, and 31 runs scored for the Thunderbolts.

The Millville graduate is the grandson of former Philadelphia Phillies utility man Don Money and trains in the offseason with former Millville high star and American League MVP Mike Trout.

Now he'll be playing in Arizona in the big leagues.