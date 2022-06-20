My Favorite Personal Photos from Wildwood’s Barefoot Country Music Fest

Oh, what a time we had!

The 2nd Barefoot Country Music Fest is over, and if you went, I hope you were left with some great memories! (And, maybe the need for sleep....)

The producers and the City of Wildwood did a super job, and it was a great 4 days!

Thanks to the workers, volunteers, all the first responders who were on hand, and everyone else who made the weekend special for so many people!

We'll be sharing more and more photos from the every, but in the meantime, here are some of my favorite pictures snapped on my own phone.

Looking forward to Barefoot in 2023!

Joe Kelly's Favorite Barefoot Photos (2022) We had fun!