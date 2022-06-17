Officials in Galloway Township say two people have been arrested in connection to "numerous" vehicle burglaries in and around the township.

And exactly how many they are allegedly responsible for is still being determined.

The Galloway Township Police Department says five vehicles were broken into during the early morning hours of July 14th in the Collins Road area and thanks to quick reporting by residents and the diligent work of officers, two suspects and their vehicle were identified.

On June 15, at 10:12am, Galloway Township Officers located Sean Torres and Johana Mendoza inside of an SUV believed to be used while committing these crimes. During a search of the vehicle, stolen items were located, which further linked them to numerous vehicle burglaries in the area.

Police say the vehicle they were using was stolen. It had been entered and stolen because it was left unlocked with the key fob inside.

Arrested

36-year-old Sean Torres of Galloway has been charged with possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice.

28-year-old Johana Campos-Mendoza of Atlantic City has been charged with possession of stolen property.

According to police, additional charges on both suspects are pending based on the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

What can you do to prevent vehicle thefts and burglaries

GTPD says 50 vehicles are being stolen every day in New Jersey and in almost every case, the crime starts with a car door that was left unlocked.

The suspect opens an unlocked door, starts the vehicle because the owner left the key fob inside, and then drives away.

Tips

Remove valuables from your vehicle when you get home

Lock your car

Do not leave key fobs inside your car

Turn on exterior lights

Activate alarms or security systems

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

