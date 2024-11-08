It's a hill that almost every New Jersey resident is willing to die on: pork roll is the superior breakfast meat. Pork roll is the best... or is it?

Pork roll, or "Taylor Ham" depending on what region you're from, has become a breakfast delicacy in the Garden State. If you tell somebody you don't like it, don't be shocked when you're given the side-eye. For most Jersey people, it's pork roll or nothing on their breakfast sandwiches in the morning.

I have a small confession to make: pork roll is NOT my go-to breakfast side dish. I've been a New Jersey resident for the majority of my life. I LOVE pork roll, don't get me wrong, but for whatever reason, I can't eat it all the time. I don't usually make myself a big breakfast in the morning as it is, but when I do, pork roll isn't the first meat I grab out of the fridge.

NJ's Best Breakfast Meat: Pork Roll Vs. Scrapple

I grew up in southwestern New Jersey. It's South Jersey, but it's the suburbs that border Philadelphia. My breakfast meat of choice was always scrapple. I'll choose scrapple over pork roll any day. What's weird, though, is how much a crave pork roll on my grilled cheeses.

If you've never had pork roll on grilled cheese, you're missing out BIG TIME. You need to cut up some tomato and glaze a little pest on the bread before you put the sandwich together. I'm telling you, there's NOTHING like it. You'll thank me later.

When it comes to pork roll for breakfast, I'll always choose scrapple. Now, where the beloved NJ breakfast sandwich is concerned, pork roll wins out over scrapple every time. Still, I'll order a sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich before I'll order one with pork roll.

Does that make me any less a New Jerseyan? I know plenty of people will say yes.

I can't help it, fam. To me, scrapple is KING.

Sorry, Jersey!