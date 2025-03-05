A new law is set to go into effect next month in New Jersey just in time for you to begin working on your yard and it could have a big impact on your gardening plans.

The first day of spring is right around the corner (it can't get here soon enough) and maybe you're already figuring out what flowers and vegetables you want to grow, or maybe you are already itching to get your lawnmower out of the shed (I'm not one of those people -- I'm lazy).

But before your planning goes too far, the Garden State's new rules and regulations about mulch might make you rework your flower beds.

Yes, mulch.

woman planting flowers in backyard garden flowerbed ronstik loading...

While mulch might be just something you put down to make your yard look really nice, there is a problem with it: it's combustible.

Typically, a very shallow layer of mulch on the ground isn't going to burst into flames, however, large piles can spontaneously combust as the material breaks down. If that burning mulch is close enough to your house, you could have some big problems. And that is what the state is trying to prevent (sorta kinda).

New mulch regulations in NJ begin April 15th

Here's what you need to know:

The regulations require that a minimum of 18 inches of space separate mulch beds from combustible building materials. That includes spaces off a deck, porch, balcony, or any other portion of the building that is constructed of combustible material.

Additionally, a space requirement is mandated between any designated smoking area and a mulched area.

Exemptions from NJ's new mulch laws

If you fall into one of these categories, you don't have to observe these new laws (although you might want to anyway to prevent a fire).

Owner-occupied, one- and two-family or attached single-family structures used exclusively for dwelling purposes

Most townhomes that are classified as R3, R4 & R5

Buildings made of noncombustible material, such as warehouses

Condominiums and apartment buildings are not exempt, according to the New Jersey Landscape Contractors Association (NJLCA).

ozgurcoskun ozgurcoskun loading...

So what does this all mean? Generally speaking, if you live in a single-family home, you don't have to worry about these new laws (just keep in mind that there is a dangerous side to mulch). If you live in a condo or apartment building, your landlord has to take this information into account, as do businesses, hotels, and restaurants. If your co-workers go outside to smoke, the landscaping that they stand next to will have to look a little different.

And like any other law (you can read it here - good luck trying to understand it), there are numerous special situations that are addressed. The NJLCA has an easy-to-read website with what you need to know.