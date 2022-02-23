New Jersey Residents Should Be Aware Of The Latest Zelle Scam

How do you do your banking these days?

I don't know about you, but almost every bill I pay is done so online. I, very rarely, pay anything with a check. So, all of my bank transactions are primarily done online.

Now, while this isn't true for everyone in 2022 (especially the baby boomer generation), most people do very little of their banking at the bank's brick and mortar location. More commonly, people transfer money to each other via apps like Venmo, Cashapp, and Zelle.

The apps are usually pretty safe to use. Still, there is the occasional data breach. That's why it's so important to still keep track of your money and what's coming in and out of your bank account so you can shut down any suspicious transaction before it's too late.

That's exactly what customers of Wells Fargo Bank are experiencing right now in certain parts of the United States. Apparently, these criminals have gotten so good at cheating people out of their money that they've figured out how to pose as Wells Fargo bank employees in an effort to trick people into handing over their bank account information. This time, though, the scammers are creating fake Zelle accounts in customers' names and ultimately having them wire their own money to that new account. Of course, the name on the account is NOT the person who solicited the funds. The person who solicited those funds was the scammer.

So, the bank account owner is essentially wiring money to the scammer under an account that displays the bank account owner's name. It's absolutely awful.

This could happen ANYWHERE. That's why it's important for Jersey residents to be aware that this is taking place in other parts of the country so they can question any suspicious phone calls they get telling them to wire money to a different account. Chances are, if you receive that phone call, consider yourself scammed.

Source: 6abc.com

