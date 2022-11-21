New Jersey Shore Named One of ’50 Best Places to Travel in 2023′

There are 1,000s of options to travel with you're family for your next vacation.

As you start planning for your next travel destination, your own backyard has been named one of the 50 best spots to travel.

The popular travel website, travelandleisure.com, made their list of the 50 best destinations for 2023 by asking Travel + Leisure's editors where they want to go in 2023.

The Jersey Shore was listed as the 50 best spots, in the category of "For Beach Vibes."

Even Atlantic City is now substantially more chic, after many casino resorts, including Bally’s, Caesars, and Ocean, used the pandemic-induced dip in visitors to undertake hundreds of millions of dollars in renovations. “The area as a whole has had a bit of a renaissance,” Distefano said. One telling indicator of where the Shore is headed next? A Nobu Hotel is slated to open on the boardwalk any day now.

The article also mentioned the Asbury Park area, including the entire Jersey Shore from up the Parkway in the Monmouth/Ocean county area, down into the Atlantic and Cape May county area.

In nearby Asbury Park, which has long been a barometer of development, openings of The Asbury Hotel and the Asbury Ocean Club and Residences signal the start of a bougier era.

Other places that were in the "Beach Vibes" category included Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Coastal Uruguay, Guadeloupe, Maui, Hawaii, Riviera Maya, Riviera Nayarit, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

So, what's it like to live in one of the 50 best spots to travel, pretty neat isn't it?

