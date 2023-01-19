Amazing, This NJ Ice Cream Shop Serves Up The States Tallest Ice Cream Cone

Bigger is better, especially when it comes to ice cream, and one very popular New Jersey ice cream parlor serves up what appears to be the most gigantic cone in the state!

Just because we are in the middle of winter, doesn't mean it's not a good time to talk about ice cream.

After all, it's one of the most beloved desserts in New Jersey.

Especially near the Jersey Shore, we have some of the best options!

Iceberg in Lavalette, Rich's in Toms River, and Yellow Brick Road are just some of the absolutely delicious options that we have near us.

However, if you're looking for what might be the most massive ice cream cone in the state of New Jersey you're going to want to check this out.

Who Has The Most Massive Ice Cream Cones In New Jersey?

It's not just the massive cones (which we'll get to) that are impressive, but this ice cream parlor has some serious ice cream options.

They have 30 flavors on the menu which range from chocolate peanut butter to oatmeal cinnamon raisin cookie, to chunky cherry or cheesecake pound cake just to name a few.

This place has a selection of sorbets too!

They also have ice cream pies, ice cream cakes and as I mentioned, a massive ice cream cone that's a foot tall!

Yes, a whole foot!

Only In Your State reports that Torico Ice Cream, in Jersey City serves up the state's biggest cone, and I mean, just look at this thing!

I'm not sure whether to start licking or grab a spoon and hope for the best.

Also, if you're curious about what to top a foot-tall ice cream cone with, Only In Your State recommends trying Torito's specialty caramel sauce.

Torico has been serving ice cream in Jersey City since 1968, and the family-run and operated, and the name of the shop loosely means "it's all good" in Spanish.

I also didn't know this was an option when I was getting married, but they make specialty ice cream cakes specifically for weddings.

Yum!

You can find Torico's at 20 Erie Street in Jersey City New Jersey

