How do you mend a broken heart? The jilted in New Jersey reach for one particular comfort food more than any other.

So many of us have been there. Ya get dumped and the calorie-fest is on like Donkey Kong. Your brain says, "it's time to eat your feelings."

Chocolate, cake, chocolate cake, lol. Some bleeding hearts go for more salty options like fries and pizza.

What food do those of us living in the Garden State turn to most when we're feeling rejected?

The folks behind the health savings website USARx recently analyzed Google Trends to help determine every U.S. state's go-to break-up food, including dates on some of the best foods to consume when heartbreak sets in.

According to the research, most of America indulges in burgers and candy post-breakup.

The study found people in several states even turned to the soothing power of chicken noodle soup.

But not New Jersey. When a lover has shown us their cold heart, we numb ours with ice cream! It's face-first into a tub of the creamy stuff here in NJ, USARx reports.

In Pennsylvania it's pizza, and in Delaware they go for FRENCH TOAST! Lol.

Do you find this study to be accurate? Personally, I do. I can forget about my heartache much better with a pint of Haagen Dazs chocolate chip.

Check out the full breakup foods map from USARx below.

