New Jersey’s Delicious and Most Tender Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are a food that I don't eat very often, but when I do I enjoy and I enjoy a good helping, and yes make sure there is plenty of ranches to go along with it. I like a "dry" wing as opposed to a "wet" juicer wing, just my personal preference. Yes I prefer ranch top blue cheese, but I have enjoyed blue cheese dressing with wings, just rather have ranch dressing in most cases. Finally if I had to pick I'll take a drum to a flat wing.

In a recent article by Lovefood, they listed the "best" chicken wings in America and yes including right here in the Garden State. "Once an underused part of the chicken, succulent, saucy wings are now essential on game day and a menu must-have at any self-respecting bar. Between flats and drums, smoked and deep fried, and Asian sticky sauce and Alabama white sauce, there’s a lot of variation in how they can be served."

Lovefood selected a Jersey restaurant in Hudson County as their choice for wings here in the Garden State. "At fusion joint TaKorea BBQ, which blends Korean barbecue with tacos and cocktails, the double fried wings are cooked twice to melt away the fat, so what’s left is pure, tender meat, and a crunchy exterior. Customers say they're huge, incredible tasting, and totally worth the wait time. In terms of sauce options, the crowd favorite is the non-spicy Crispy Soy. If you like your food to have some fire, opt for the Red Bull HOT."

So where do you go for the best "wings" here in New Jersey? We always love your input and recommendations, so give us your picks we always enjoy your feedback, no pun intended lol

