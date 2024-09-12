Nope, You’ll Never Guess New Jersey’s Favorite Finger Food

Football season is upon us, and you know what that means, right?

Food!

Whether is college or the NFL, we're watching the games and we're eating our way through four quarters.

When you think of "game food" you probably think of tailgating or sitting around watching the game on the big screen, surrounded by your favorite foods and snacks. A lot of the time, that's finger foods.

When I think of finger foods, I think of chicken wings, little meatballs - anything you can grab and eat.

Favorite finger food in New Jersey

What are your favorite finger foods? Again, I'm thinking of wings, maybe nachos, maybe some kind of dip.

You'll never guess what New Jersey's favorite finger food is.

Go ahead guess......

Here it is. According to a study by BETMGM, New Jersey's favorite finger food is.... the empanada!

The what?

No, I wouldn't have guessed empanada either. But, there it is - #1 in New Jersey.

When did you last sit at the bar downing empanadas with cold beers?

Never?

Same.

Somehow the empanada is tops in New Jersey.

Other popular finger foods

Nearby states' favorite finger foods make more sense to me.

Pennsylvanians are eating meatballs during the game. In New York, the choice is mini-tartlets. New Yorkers love their desserts! Meanwhile, in Delaware, the #1 finger food is Bang Bang Shrimp. (Maybe we should watch the game in Delaware!)

You can check out each state's favorite finger food here.

Some interesting stadium foods follow below.

While we're waiting for the game to begin, I'm going to Google empanadas...

