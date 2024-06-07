New Jersey’s Favorite Ice Cream Flavor Choice is….. um, Stupid

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!

Even in New Jersey, ice cream is king. (Sorry water ice.)

New Jersey Loves Ice Cream

Do you find yourself having more ice cream in the summer than in the winter? Most people do!

What's your favorite flavor?

Mine has always been vanilla.

Pretty plain, right?

I'm OK with that!

(Actually, I have had a new favorite flavor the last couple of years - It's black sesame! It's available at my favorite ice cream place, Jersey Cow. In Northfield, and now in Brigantine. All their ice cream is made right there in the Northfield store - and, it's delicious.)

New Jersey's Favorite Ice Cream Flavor

The people at Affordable Seating, a restaurant seating manufacturer and wholesaler, did a Google analysis of ice cream flavors in each state.

Through their research, they were able to identify the favorite ice cream flavors in each state.

Here in New Jersey, they identified the favorite ice cream flavor as Neapolitan.

Neapolitan?

Whatchu talkin' `bout Willis?

Neopolitan isn't really a flavor is it? It's a combination of 3 flavors, served next to one another. Vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry. That counts as three - doesn't it?

The research showed that the people of New Jersey did 1,573 average monthly searches for Neopolitan, just beating vanilla's 1,543 monthly searches.

They say Neopolitan is the most popular flavor in New Jersey, and in the entire USA.

I say they're wrong, Neopolitan is not a flavor!

What do you think?

What's your favorite ice cream flavor?

SOURCE: Affordable Seating

