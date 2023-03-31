New Jersey’s Juiciest Most Massive Burgers Can Be Found In This Local Saloon

One of my favorite things to make in the summer is burgers.

Especially when I get to cook on my charcoal grill!

There's just so much you can do with burgers that make them fun, and when you're having people over, burgers are an easy and delicious meal.

Around Jersey, there are so many places to get a solid burger.

Beacon 70 is well known for its burgers near the Jersey Shore.

You can't talk burgers without also mentioning Burger 25 in Toms River.

They're getting ready to open another location in Long Beach Island soon too.

Even if you need something quick and easy, you have a ton of options.

You can go to Red Robin, White Castle, or Wendy's and (in my opinion) get a pretty solid burger in a timely manner.

But let's say you're looking for a burger that's really going to make you work.

Let's say you want a burger that's going to make sure your belly is full, and your jaw had a solid workout.

Let's say you're looking for the most massive burger in Jersey.

Lucky you, I know exactly where you need to go.

Personally, I'm not a big fan of these massive, over-the-top types of burgers, but I'm very impressed by how gargantuan these are.

Now, from Ocean County, it's going to be a little bit of a hike, but if you consider yourself a foodie or a burger enthusiast this is a place you're going to want to visit.

I mean, just check out how huge these burgers are!

According to Only In Your State, you'll be able to find the most massive burger in Jersey at a little hole-in-the-wall called the Dog House Saloon.

Located in Northeastern New Jersey at 270 Pascack Rd, in the Township of Washington, the burgers aren't the only thing here that's oversized.

Only In Your State says they have cheesesteaks that are absolutely massive!

The Dog House Saloon is also a pretty active music venue, so if you're looking to see a show and chow down, check out their Instagram for their schedule.

If you're looking to stay closer to the Jersey Shore for a good burger, I'd recommend any of these places below.

