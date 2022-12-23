We love to find restaurants here in New Jersey that not only have great food, but that added extra atmosphere and something extra that makes it special and a unique experience for you at home. This is definitely the case with this gem that we stumbled across and it's right here in the historic Garden State.

This particular restaurant came to my attention in an article from Only In Your State, it focused on an eatery that was first built in New Jersey while President Washington was in office. Actually, President Washington was just finishing his time as President when the Ho-Ho-Kus Inn and Tavern were built in Bergen County in 1796, making it 226 years old and still serving patrons here in Jersey.

Amazing to think how much has changed in New Jersey since this establishment was first built by Andrew Zabriskie for his son. It was originally a family home before becoming a tavern. It sits in the historic town of Ho-Ho-Kus which was founded in 1698, 324 years ago, a true piece of American history.

Could George Washington have had dinner at the Inn? Possibly. The restaurant was a favorite of President Richard Nixon. Stop in and try special dishes like Devils on Horseback, the Zabriskie Burger, Oysters Rockefeller, and more.

"This historic restaurant in New Jersey will take you back in time with a quaint atmosphere and a ton of space, making it the perfect spot for any event or just a simple, cozy night out. Head inside to experience delicious food and timely drinks." ~ Only In Your State

Have you dined at this historic restaurant? give us your review and post your comments below.

