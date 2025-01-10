Here's the honest truth: Mother Nature is Mother-Naturing lately. We experienced a pretty mild holiday season here in the Garden State. Once 2025 hit, though, all bets were off. It got SO COLD so quickly!

I don't know about you, but I'm ready for New Jersey to warm up a bit. NJ temperatures have been NUTS lately.

To make a long story short, the weather here in Jersey needs to get its act together. Summer... we're ready for you. No seriously... we're all basically counting down the days. Hurry up, summer!

We've got quite a few months before we'll experience any warmth and sunshine on a regular basis. That leads me to my second question: how bored have you been feeling lately? Are you tired of sitting on the couch all weekend yet?

South Jersey's Best Winter Activities

You're probably itching for spring to get here so you can once again enjoy some of your favorite outdoor activities. What the heck are we all supposed to do for the next few months?

If you live in South Jersey, count your blessings. You have sooo many ways to pass the time while you're waiting for those glorious warmer months to return.

Whether you enjoy bowling, arcades, or even a trip to the see all the fish at the aquarium, the South Jersey region has you covered. You may have to take a bit of a drive, but the fun you'll have will make it all worth it.

