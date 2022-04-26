Shyamalan Movie Filming in Philly, South Jersey; Extras Needed

Director M. Night Shyamalan's latest movie has begun filming in Philadelphia and South Jersey and the casting company is looking for local extras to be in the movie.

Shyamalan's 15th feature, "Knock at the Cabin", described as an apocalyptic horror film, is starring Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ben Aldridge, and Jonathan Groff and is set for release in February 2023.

Shyamalan last week posted a photo announcing that production on the film had officially commenced, holding a clapperboard with the film’s title and an image of foggy, spooky woods.

Parts of the movie will be filmed in Philadelphia and in Burlington County, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Phillyvoice.com points out that casting agency Heery-Loftus, which serves the greater Philadelphia area and South Jersey, has put out a number of casting calls in recent days for extras in the new Shyamalan movie, noting the scene will be shot in the suburbs. The agency has cast extras for "Glass" and other Shyamalan projects over the years.

The Facebook ad for extras include roles for a Caucasian or Hispanic male 6"4'; a Caucasian brunette female over 18; a Caucasian 5" 9' male over 18; and multiple roles for children, boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 12-years old.

M. Night Shyamalan was born in India but grew up in suburban Philadelphia. He often bases his movies in the Philadelphia area.

His biggest movie, "The Sixth Sence", was the second-highest-grossing film of 1999, taking in $672 million worldwide. Filming for "The Sixth Sence" took place mostly in streets and buildings of Philadelphia, notable at St. Augustine's Church on 4th and New Streets in Old City and on Saint Albans Street in Southwest Center City, according to Wikipedia.

His production company is located in Berwyn, Pa.

