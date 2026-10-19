Philly music fans have a pretty good reason to plan a night out in Atlantic City this winter. The Roots are bringing their legendary live show to South Jersey, and they're teaming up with fellow Philadelphia artist Tierra Whack for a concert that puts two hometown favorites on the same night.

The show is scheduled for Sunday, January 17, 2027, at 8 p.m. at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

The Roots Are Bringing A Philly Favorite To South Jersey

The Roots have come a long way since forming in Philadelphia in 1987. The group built its reputation on live performances, blending hip-hop with jazz, funk, rock, and plenty of musical improvisation.

With 10 albums and three Grammy Awards to their name, the band has earned respect well beyond the hip-hop scene. Their 1999 album, Things Fall Apart, became a major breakthrough, reaching the Billboard Top 10 and eventually going platinum.

Of course, many fans also recognize The Roots as the house band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. But for longtime listeners, there's nothing quite like seeing the group perform live.

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Tierra Whack Joins The Roots For The Atlantic City Show

The lineup gets even more exciting with Tierra Whack joining as the special guest. Tierra has made a name for herself with an imaginative approach to hip-hop.

Whether you've followed The Roots for years or want to catch Tierra Whack onstage, the concert offers a chance to see two Philly-connected acts in one night.

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When Do The Roots Tickets Go On Sale?

Planning to go? Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, October 23, 2026, at 10 a.m.

Fans can purchase tickets through the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City website and Ticketmaster.

The concert is set for January 17, 2027, at 8 p.m. Event details are subject to change, so check the ticketing websites for the latest information before making plans.

For Philly fans looking to escape the usual weekend routine, this Atlantic City night out gives you a reason to make a winter night out of it.

10 Fall Shows in Atlantic City You Won’t Want to Miss Gallery Credit: Mike Gill