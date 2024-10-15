South Jersey’s New P.J. Whelihan’s Location To Open This Week

Locals were wondering what would be next in line to replace the old Joe's Crab Shack near the Deptford Mall. It was such a sad day to hear about Joe's Crab Shack leaving the area, but all of Deptford Township and beyond knew it was only a matter of time before something else came to take its spot.

Now, we know that empty restaurant will soon be home to yet another P.J. Whelihan's here in South Jersey. There's a few in the area already. One is in Cherry Hill, there's another in Medford Lakes, and one in Moorestown, too. The only one in Gloucester County sits right off of Egg Harbor Road in Washington Township (Turnersville/Sewell area).

According to published reports, the new location has been busy since late summer 2024 trying to acquire front and back-of-house staff. They've been hosting job fairs and hiring events since August. Now, we finally know when they'll be opening their doors.

New P.J. Whelihan's In Deptford Township To Open This Week

Thanks to the team at 42 Freeway, we have an inside look at what guests can expect once they walk through the doors on October 16th. There are TVs from wall-to-wall, a completely redesigned space, and even a room for private events. Not that you'd be interested in dining outside at the moment since the weather's starting to cool, but you should take note that they do offer outdoor seating for when it starts to warm up next spring.

Maybe October has a few more warm days left, who knows?

What we can tell you based on the pics from the 42 Freeway crew is that any trace of Joe's Crab Shack has been completely wiped out. PJ's came in and made the space entirely their own. Pretty exciting!

P.J. Whelihan's brand-new Deptford Township location will be open for business on October 16th. You'll find it at 2000 Clements Bridge Road if you need to use the GPS. Enjoy!

