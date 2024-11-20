This was a rough summer and fall for all who grew up loving their summer nights spent at Wonderland Pier in Ocean City. The pier was sold to Eustace Mita, CEO and developer of ICONA Resorts. Once summer 2024 came to an end, everyone grew worried about the future of Wonderland Pier and what it would look like going forward.

People fear that their cherished memories, along with the sights and sounds of the park, will be gone for forever, never to return.

The Ferris Wheel and the Carousel, I would say, are at the center of this heartbreak. These rides aren't just pieces of equipment. They represent decades of Ocean City history, offering breathtaking views of the beach and the bay. Residents are desperately trying to preserve them. There have been efforts to get these rides recognized as historic landmarks, and many hope they'll be saved in some form, even though most now accept the fact that Wonderland Pier itself will likely disappear.

The new owner of the property, Eustace Mita, has made some promises about keeping the Ferris Wheel and Carousel, but many people are skeptical. Mita plans to build a new hotel on the site, and while he has said the rides would remain, there's growing concern that he may not actually follow through. Things got even more suspicious when a price sheet appeared online, listing the Ferris Wheel and Carousel for sale along with several other rides from Wonderland. If that price sheet is real, it would suggest that Mita is planning to sell off the rides, which would mean the end of two of the park's most iconic attractions.

It's suspicious, though, because it lists certain rides I don't recall from the pier. Moby Dick, for example, is a ride that I know for a fact is on Morey's Piers in Wildwood. I don't recall there being one on Wonderland in Ocean City, but I could be wrong. My memory might be doing me a disservice, at the moment.

Now, tensions are rising. Locals are furious, and social media is buzzing with debate over whether the price sheet is authentic or just a rumor. If it turns out to be true, Mita could face serious resistance in his efforts to tear down the park and build a hotel. The Ocean City community is united in its love for Wonderland Pier, and they aren't going to let go of it easily.

If Mita does want to move forward with his plans, he will need to get the area re-zoned for a hotel, which could be a huge challenge if residents continue to push back. The fight to save the Ferris Wheel and Carousel is more than just about rides. It's about protecting the heart of a community and ensuring that the history and joy of Wonderland Pier live on for future generations.

Take a look at the price sheet shared by the folks who run the "Save Wonderland" Facebook group. Comments suggest they reached out to Rides4U.com, the site reportedly listing the rides for sale, and confirmed the price sheet's legitimacy. We will neither confirm nor deny that legitimacy until we hear from them ourselves. We will be reaching out to them as well to see what we can uncover. We'll keep you updated!

In the meantime, do you think this price sheet is real or fake?

