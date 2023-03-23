New Survey Says That If You Need A Laugh, Head To Philadelphia

Everybody needs a good laugh now and again, right?

If you want something really funny to laugh about, you need to head up to Philly. At least, that's what one recent survey has claimed. Apparently, Philadelphia has been ranked within the top ten funniest cities in America.

That makes sense, though, if you think about it. For one, Philadelphia has some really great comedy clubs. I think it's safe to say that Philly's comedy scene is actually starting to rub off on surrounding hot spots like Atlantic City, for example. Helium Comedy Club, Punch Line Philly, the list goes on and on. There are plenty of places you can go to laugh your a** off in the City of Brotherly Love.

According to the survey, Philly's ranked the 9th funniest city in the country. Why did it score so high? Well, for one, it's got one of the highest number of comedy clubs per capita. There are five main clubs that people tend to go to for a show. They also have multiple main-stream comedy specials that have been filmed there. So far, it's a total of two. Yes, as a matter of fact, that is a lot when it comes to the specials, in particular.

Another contributing factor is the number of comedians per capita within the state. That number comes out to 8, by the way. So, all in all, it comes down to support for the comedy scene, in general. People in Philly and the surrounding areas (including Jersey) love to laugh. They're always looking for something or someone new to make them laugh. Those are only a few of the reasons why Philadelphia was ranked so highly in the survey.

Must be why South Jersey's so funny. Philly is, after all, our closest neighbor to the west.

