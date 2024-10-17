Someone has come up with a new, fun (kinda) way to scare people on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City.

Picture this: you're walking along on the great wooden way in the World's Play Ground, maybe not paying attention to what's happening around you, and out of nowhere a Chucky doll on a mini-ATV with green lights zooms by you.

That's pretty much what a video called "201CHUCK Takeover Atlantic city boardwalk" shows that was posted to YouTube not too long ago.

Chucky doll on an ATV on the Atlantic City Boardwalk - YouTube user DJ MAR'ELZ THE BURKE FAMILY Chucky doll on an ATV on the Atlantic City Boardwalk - YouTube user DJ MAR'ELZ THE BURKE FAMILY loading...

Truth be told, it doesn't appear that anyone was actually scared or terrified (I thought it was kinda funny). However, one part of the video shows a kid being a little frightened but I think he's pretending to be scared and he is with a bunch of other people.

But still, of all of the things you would expect to see on the Atlantic City Boardwalk at night, Chucky riding a green ATV probably wouldn't be on your list. Take a look...

Sad look inside Wonderland Pier in Ocean City, NJ, the day after it closed Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman