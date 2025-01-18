Teenager, 2 adults reported missing in Camden County, NJ
Authorities in Camden County are asking for your help as they search for three people who have recently been reported missing.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the people below can call the Camden County Police Department's tip line at (856) 757-7042.
These three cases are not related.
Nylah Wall of Camden, NJ, missing
14-year-old Nylah Wall from East Camden has been reported missing from her home on the 200 block of Eutaw Avenue.
She is described as follows:
- Black female
- 5’ 4”
- 147 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Burgundy hair
Police say she was last seen wearing a black fleece jacket, gray tights, black Uggs, and a cheetah print bonnet. She is known to frequent East Camden and Parkside.
Elis Soto of Camden, NJ, missing
The Camden County Police Department is looking for 45-year-old Elis Soto from North Camden.
He has been reported missing from his home on the 700 block of North 7th Street.
- Hispanic male
- 5’ 6”
- 145 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Black hair
He was last seen wearing all-black clothes and brown shoes. He is known to frequent North Camden and Broadway.
Kajhon Hird from Camden, NJ, missing
24-year-old Kajhon Hird has been reported missing from the 100 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. in Camden.
- Black male
- 5’ 10” tall
- 140 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Black hair
He was last seen wearing a hoodie, gray jeans, and white sneakers. Police say he is known to frequent Camden, Pennsauken, and Turnersville.