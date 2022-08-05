NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/5

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures and humidity will combine for a heat index of up to 102.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

9 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 76°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Air Temperature 80° - 91° Sunrise/Sunset 5:57am - 8:07pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 7:34a High

Fri 2:08p Low

Fri 8:45p High

Sat 2:22a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 6:58a High

Fri 1:42p Low

Fri 8:09p High

Sat 1:56a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:10a High

Fri 1:56p Low

Fri 8:21p High

Sat 2:10a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:02a High

Fri 1:38p Low

Fri 8:13p High

Sat 1:52a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 5:04a Low

Fri 11:39a High

Fri 5:48p Low

Sat 12:50a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 7:39a High

Fri 2:02p Low

Fri 8:41p High

Sat 2:14a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 11:13a High

Fri 4:55p Low

Sat 12:24a High

Sat 5:09a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 8:15a High

Fri 2:55p Low

Fri 9:16p High

Sat 3:07a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:16a High

Fri 1:45p Low

Fri 8:11p High

Sat 1:54a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 7:40a High

Fri 2:16p Low

Fri 8:36p High

Sat 2:26a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 7:30a High

Fri 1:52p Low

Fri 8:19p High

Sat 2:11a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 8:24a High

Fri 2:57p Low

Fri 9:08p High

Sat 3:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Isolated showers and tstms this morning. Scattered showers with isolated tstms this afternoon. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely with scattered tstms in the evening, then scattered showers and tstms after midnight.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Scattered tstms with a chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

