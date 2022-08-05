NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/5

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/5

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures and humidity will combine for a heat index of up to 102.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
9 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Air Temperature80° - 91°
Sunrise/Sunset5:57am - 8:07pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 7:34a		High
Fri 2:08p		Low
Fri 8:45p		High
Sat 2:22a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 6:58a		High
Fri 1:42p		Low
Fri 8:09p		High
Sat 1:56a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:10a		High
Fri 1:56p		Low
Fri 8:21p		High
Sat 2:10a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:02a		High
Fri 1:38p		Low
Fri 8:13p		High
Sat 1:52a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 5:04a		Low
Fri 11:39a		High
Fri 5:48p		Low
Sat 12:50a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 7:39a		High
Fri 2:02p		Low
Fri 8:41p		High
Sat 2:14a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 11:13a		High
Fri 4:55p		Low
Sat 12:24a		High
Sat 5:09a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 8:15a		High
Fri 2:55p		Low
Fri 9:16p		High
Sat 3:07a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:16a		High
Fri 1:45p		Low
Fri 8:11p		High
Sat 1:54a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 7:40a		High
Fri 2:16p		Low
Fri 8:36p		High
Sat 2:26a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 7:30a		High
Fri 1:52p		Low
Fri 8:19p		High
Sat 2:11a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 8:24a		High
Fri 2:57p		Low
Fri 9:08p		High
Sat 3:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Isolated showers and tstms this morning. Scattered showers with isolated tstms this afternoon. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely with scattered tstms in the evening, then scattered showers and tstms after midnight.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Scattered tstms with a chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

