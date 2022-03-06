Atlantic City Police Detective Michael Shultz Has Passed Away

Yesterday was a very tough day for the Atlantic City Police Department.

17 years ago, on March 4, 2005, Atlantic City Police Officer Thomas McMeekin died in the line of duty.

Yesterday, March 4, 2022, Atlantic City Police Detective Michael Shultz #637 passed away.

Detective Shultz served as an Atlantic City Police Officer for more than 24 years.

My twin brother Don Hurley worked directly with Detective Shultz.

“I had the pleasure of being Michael’s training officer when he was first hired by the Atlantic City Police Department. He was a motivated officer who was eager to learn everything there was to know about police work. This is a terrible and sad loss for the Atlantic City police department,” said Don Hurley.

The position of Police Officer is very difficult. What happens to so many police officers is that they often do not make it to the full 25-years of service retirement age.

Still, many other police officers die shortly after retiring.

The daily stress of the position results in so many different challenges, that often leads to a shortened life expectancy.

The Atlantic City Deputy Chief of Police, who has been serving as the top law enforcement official as “Acting Officer in Charge,” is James Sarkos.

Sarkos said the following:

“Detective Michael Shultz was a dedicated public servant who served the residents, visitors, and commuters of Atlantic City well. He will be sorely missed,” said Sarkos.

Atlantic City PBA Local 24 President, Jules Schwenger shared, “I had the pleasure of working with Mike in the Detective Bureau for several years and even sharing a desk at some point,” said Schwenger.

“Mike was one of a kind, always helped any officer who needed help with a case, added humor to tough situations, and was most at peace comfortable in a kayak relaxing on the river,” concluded Schwenger.

STATEMENT FROM ATLANTIC CITY PBA LOCAL 24

It is with the heaviest of hearts and tremendous sadness that the Atlantic City Police Department announces the passing of our beloved brother Detective Michael Shultz #637, who passed away on March 4, 2022 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

“A decorated 24 year veteran of the Atlantic City Police Department, Detective Shultz spent the majority of his career in the Criminal Investigations Section. Our most heartfelt condolences go to his loving family and friends as he leaves behind many who will greatly miss 'Shultzie'. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. May you rest in peace Brother!

We extend our thoughts and prayers to the Family of Detective Shultz and the Atlantic City Police Department.

Another distinguished public servant is now gone, but never forgotten.

