If you're living in New Jersey and looking for a job - or a better job - this might be something to consider: moving to another state.

New Jersey is currently one of the worst states for job seekers, and there are better options nearby.

According to a recent study, New Jersey ranks a disappointing #48 for job seekers. The low ranking is because New Jersey has among the worst hiring and job opening rates in the country. Layoffs are also a problem.

Better states for jobs near New Jersey

The study, based on a report from MyPerfectResume.com, finds that the best states for job seekers are Virginia, Vermont, and Connecticut.

Why Virginia? The study says, "Virginia's balanced labor market, with low unemployment per job opening (0.5), a strong job openings rate (5.7%), and above-average wages ($36.26), puts it in the top spot."

Vermont is a great place to look for a job, thanks to a high job opening rate and a high hiring rate. Connecticut ranks high, thanks to a low layoff rate and strong average wages.

Other states that ranked high for job seekers include Massachusetts, Minnesota, and Alaska. ("Hey, we ain't moving to Alaska!") New Hampshire, Rhode Island, North Dakota, and Wisconsin are also in the Top 10.

So, there are definitely better places to look for that job you want, other than in New Jersey.

The only states worse for job seekers than New Jersey, Nevada, and Delaware.

SOURCE: MyPerfectResume.com

