Maybe this shows how dark my thoughts can get (lol). This may be dark but oddly relatable question: What would you eat for your last meal?

Whether it’s something comforting, extravagant, or totally random, everyone’s got that ONE dish they’d choose when it really counts.

A new survey from Choice Mutual asked 2,400 Americans just that, and the results from New Jersey are peak Garden State energy.

New Jersey’s Top Last Meal

New Jersey residents overwhelmingly said they’d go for pasta or noodles as their final dish.

I’m talking creamy fettuccine alfredo, spaghetti with meatballs, maybe even mom’s Sunday gravy, too.

Carbs are clearly the love language here in NJ.

In NJ, Wine Wins

As for drinks, Jersey folks are sipping in style (per usual). Wine topped the list, making it the go-to last meal beverage. We’re not going out without a little vino hand.

Go Big Or Go Home

Most people said they’d double their normal portion size. If it’s the last hoorah, why not eat like you’re at the all-you-can-eat buffet at Hard Rock in Atlantic City? The more Italian food, the better.

From oversized pasta portions to a classy glass of wine, Jersey seems to know exactly how to do a last meal right. Carbs, alcohol, and a lot of it. Sounds about right.

