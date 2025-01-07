NJ man, without license plate, facing cocaine charges in Brigantine

Not having a front license plate on his vehicle was the least of a Middlesex County man's problems in Brigantine early Friday morning.

Police on the island community say at about 4:20 AM, tbey observed suspicious activity in the Brigantine Wawa parking lot located in the 3900 Block of Brigantine Blvd.

Authorities say that vehicle, without a front license plate, was stopped after it left the area.

Based on [the officer's] previous observations and his encounter with the occupants of the vehicle, Officer Rao developed further suspicion that those inside the vehicle were involved in criminal activity.

A narcotics detection K9 was requested and Galloway Township Police Department Ofc. LaSassa and his partner, K9 Evo, responded to the stop. K9 Evo allegedly alerted Ofc. LaSassa to the presence of narcotics odor on the vehicle at that time; a subsequent search led to a quantity of suspected cocaine and Codeine being seized.

As a result, 27-year-old Sharod Gillard-Twitty of Middlesex was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of cocaine

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of CDS (suspected Codeine)

He was released on a summons with a future court date.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.