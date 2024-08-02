If you're convinced it's time to get the hell out of dodge (i.e. move out of the Garden State), you might want to make sure you're not moving somewhere where the crazies are.

Look, we've all got issues. Not one of us is perfect. Everybody deals with mental health problems at one point or another. You're human. Life's hard. There's no escaping it.

Get our free mobile app

Most people are conscious of their issues and do their best to get them sorted out with a therapist, religious leader, etc. Most people want help. There are others, like psychopaths, who don't always realize they have a problem.... Believe it or not, Jersey's FULL of them.

Most Pyschopathic States In America

Depending on which study you choose to believe, New Jersey has been ranked either 3rd or 8th on the list. The surveys base their findings on the group's characteristics such as conscientiousness, neuroticism, extroversion, agreeableness, neuroticism, and whether or not they are open to change or new experiences.

Also included in the top 10 are New York, California, Maine, and Connecticut.

South Carolina, Nebraska, Mississippi, Tennessee, and North Carolina are supposed to be the least psychopathic.

If you're unfamiliar with the personality traits found in true psychopaths, you should be on the lookout for a lack of remorse or guilt, pathological lying, manipulative, impulsivity, poor control on behavior, and impulsivity, to name a few.

New Jersey's reputation as a state with higher psychopathic tendencies is a product of its high-pressure environment, its proximity to major urban centers, and the media portrayal of its more notorious incidents. While these factors contribute to the state's image, they do not necessarily define the behavior of its entire population, which is diverse and multifaceted.

LOOK: States sending the most people to New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New Jersey using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker