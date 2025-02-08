NJ repeat offender gets 10 years for 500 child porn videos

A North Jersey man who was previously convicted on child porn charges is going back to prison for having hundreds of illicit videos.

Jonathan Lattif of Jersey City, NJ, sentenced

46-year-old Jonathan Lattif of Jersey City had pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of possession of child pornography. On Friday, he was sentenced to ten years behind bars.

Hundreds of videos

Authorities say on March 18th, 2022, it was discovered that Lattif had over 500 videos depicting sexual abuse of minors, including prepubescent children, on his cell phone.

Beyond the prison term, he was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Khanna credited special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection Officers from the Port of New York/Newark for their work in this case.